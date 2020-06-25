WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba has released plans to send students back to school in the fall, which could look different depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the province.

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, released back to school plans for multiple scenarios that the province may be facing in September.

Under these plans, teachers and staff are to return to the classrooms on Sept. 2, with all students from kindergarten to Grade 12, heading back on Sept. 8.

In-person classes were suspended in March, with Manitoba schools shifting to an online learning format.

"Things will not be exactly as they were last September when students come back to school this September, but we are in a very envious position compared to most places in Canada and many in North America," Goertzen said.

The plans detail guidelines for three scenarios including returning to in-class learning under near-normal conditions, returning to in-class learning while taking additional public health measures into consideration, and remote learning from home with limited use of school facilities.

"We are looking at the scenario where we would have students that are back in school, but with still some social, some physical requirements," Goertzen said. "Based on the numbers we are seeing at this point, we believe that is the most likely scenario and a pretty good scenario to be in, but that requires Manitobans to keep doing what they are doing."

Goertzen said the province will provide final confirmation on what the return to the classroom will look like by Aug. 1

He said parents, teachers, staff, and students need to remember as they prepare to return to school is, if they are feeling sick then they need to stay home.

"Two months is some amount of notice to say to those parents – prepare. Prepare a plan for if your child can't go to school, and you are going to work and you don't have a natural place for that child to go – prepare for that," Goertzen said.

The guidelines include the following:

Ensuring schools can respond and adapt to changing public health orders and guidance;

Making sure any necessary physical distancing requirements can be met;

Considering the use of cohorts in classrooms, on buses and during activities to limit exposure to COVID-19;

Planning with a focus on in-class learning and establishing priorities;

Looking at ways to accommodate specialty programming and extracurricular activities;

Considering how school transportation can be safely offered;

Looking at blended learning options that can be implemented quickly;

Making arrangements for students, teachers and staff who may be at higher risk of COVID-19; and

Considering learning and assessment needs, as well as any educational gaps for students as a result of the pandemic.

You can read the full Manitoba back to school plan here: