Manitoba PC Party waiting for results of leadership race

WINNIPEG -

The new leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party is expected to be announced today.

Former MP Shelly Glover and current MLA Heather Stefanson are running for the leadership bid and one will become the new premier of Manitoba.

The winner will make history, becoming the province's first female premier.

The results are expected between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

