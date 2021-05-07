WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is piloting the use of the Moderna vaccine in pharmacies and medical clinics.

On Friday, the province said the small pilot will involve 11 sites in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. These locations will be responsible for identifying and booking appointments.

“Medical clinics and pharmacies are important parts of our long-term plan for immunizing Manitobans,” said a provincial spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

To date, the province has received a total of 140,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The province also expanded the vaccine eligibility on Friday to include individuals aged 40 and older. Earlier this week, the eligibility was expanded to include Indigenous people aged 18 and older.