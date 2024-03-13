Manitoba plans regular hike to minimum wage, labour group wants more

WINNIPEG
    Manitoba's minimum wage is set to increase by 50 cents on Oct. 1.

    Premier Wab Kinew says the increase to $15.80 an hour is in line with the rate of inflation as set under provincial law.

    But some labour and anti-poverty groups want the NDP government to do more.

    The Manitoba Federation of Labour says the wage needs to rise much more to bring people out of poverty.

    Provincial law allows for the minimum wage to be raised faster than inflation, under changes enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.

    The Tories raised the minimum wage twice last year, by a combined $1.80 an hour.

