Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man experiences testicular pain following arrest

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an RCMP arrest last month that resulted in a man experiencing testicular pain.

The incident began on Oct. 27 at 11:30 p.m., when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford F-150 in Stonewall. Police allege that as officers approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away. This resulted in a chase that ended around 12:40 a.m. on Oct 28 on Provincial Trunk Highway 8.

Police tried to arrest the female driver and male passenger of the vehicle. According to police, both people resisted arrest and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle, which caused the male passenger to land on the asphalt.

Later at the RCMP detachment, this man complained of testicular pain from his fall. He was taken to the Selkirk Regional Health Centre and later admitted to the Health Sciences Centre where he received treatment.

The incident was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) on Tuesday and the watchdog is now investigating.

Any witnesses or individuals who may have information or video footage are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing.