WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is hinting at new penalties for people who don't practise social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister says some people are not following guidelines in parks and other areas, and Manitobans expect there to be consequences.

He says the province is reviewing the constitutionality of some options and will have more to say later this week.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says he's heard unsubstantiated reports of religious services continuing in many parts of Manitoba.

Roussin says nothing is off the table in terms of possible new enforcement measures, and the province is looking at bringing in workers from other areas of government to help out.

In Nova Scotia, many parks and other public areas have been closed, and police in Halifax have issued dozens of tickets to people suspected of breaking the rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020