WINNIPEG -- Only one new case of COVID-19 has been announced in Manitoba, but health officials say Manitobans should not get used to it.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial health officer, announced the new case, saying this brings the total number of cases in the province to 204.

There have been two deaths due to the virus. There have been 11 people hospitalized, seven of them are in intensive care.

So far, 17 people have recovered from the virus.

While there was only one new case announced, Roussin said Manitobans should not expect many days like this.

"We are going to expect some days like this, but I think we are going to expect far fewer days like this going forward," Roussin said.

"We know that this virus is here. We know we have early community-based transmission, so we are preparing to see increased numbers, but we are doing what we can to flatten that curve."

Roussin said there were 458 tests performed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Sunday. As of Monday, there have been 13,476 tests performed.

Health officials continue to remind Manitobans to stay home if they can. With the Easter and Passover holidays coming up, Roussin said people should not let their guard down by gathering this year.

"In these upcoming weeks, now is not the time to have family dinners and get-togethers. Now is the time to stay home," he said.

Roussin said the province has received reports of churches still gathering. While Roussin said he understands it is challenging to stay away from events like this – he said it is vital that they do not meet.

"Everyone needs to adhere to the public health orders, and that includes faith-based organizations," he said.

WEARING MASKS NOW RECCOMENDED

Roussin said there is growing evidence that pre-symptomatic people may be able to transmit COVID-19. He said this could be up to two days before symptoms start. He said there is also evidence that people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

Still, Roussin said the main driver of the virus is droplets spread by symptomatic individuals.

"Because of this, Canadian medical experts now agree that wearing a non-medical mask – even if you have no symptoms – may provide additional protection to others," Roussin said.

"Certainly the main message of staying home, of ensuring adequate social distancing at all times does not change."

Roussin said the main message is people should just stay home. He added that medical masks need to remain in the hands of front line workers.

ELIGIBLE MANITOBANS SHOULD TAKE PART IN CLINICAL TRIALS

He added that there are no proven therapies for COVID-19, and warned Manitobans against unproven therapies. He said the science needs to develop first.

Roussin said part of this is the first clinical trial happening at the University of Manitoba. He encouraged eligible Manitobans to take part.

"We need to use evidence-based approaches, and science-based ways of proving effective therapies," he said.