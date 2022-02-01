Manitoba premier apologizes for failing to follow rules in disclosure of $31.2M in property sales

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson admits she failed to follow conflict of interest rules around the disclosure of more than $31.2 million in sales of properties, and is apologizing for her error.

The violation of Manitoba's conflict of interest rules came following the sales of three properties by the McDonald Grain Company. Documents from the Manitoba Companies Office identify Stefanson as holding 20 per cent of the voting shares in the company.

McDonald Grain Company sold Drury Manor Apartments at 1833 Pembina Highway for $22.5 million, and The Ritz apartments at 859 Grosvenor Avenue for $7 million in 2019. And in 2016, the company sold a storage facility at 351 Saulteaux Crescent for $1.7 million.

Politicians in Manitoba, according to the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Conflict of Interest Act, are required to disclose any acquisition or disposal of assets within 30 days – something Stefanson confirmed she failed to do for these sales.

"What was not filled out was Form 2 which says you must disclose within 30 days of any disposition of assets. My mistake was not disclosing within the 30-day requirement," Stefanson told CTV News in a pre-written statement.

"I apologize to Manitobans for my error in not filing my Form 2 and disclosing the sale of these assets within the 30-day timeline."

Stefanson said the sales of these properties have been fully disclosed and confirmed by the Conflict of Interest Commissioner.

"I would like to thank the commissioner for taking the time to speak with me on this issue, I have subsequently learned that to ensure all of my personal assets are properly disclosed I also have to file the disclosure of a purchase of a mutual fund made in November of 2021," the premier said. "This disclosure has now been filed."

In a letter to Manitoba's Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Mark Wasyliw, Manitoba NDP's finance critic, requested the commissioner issue an opinion on the matter, saying it concerns the ability of Manitobans to trust their leaders are following the law.

"It is of the utmost importance for the elected leaders of our province to be transparent about their business transactions, as required by law, as those transactions can impact and influence their public decision-making," Wasyliw said in the letter.

"And it is important that elected leaders be accountable for their actions when they violate the law."

In a letter of response, the commissioner declined Wasyliw's request for an opinion, saying it relates to another member's obligations and not his own.

The commissioner said the act does not give the commissioner power to investigate alleged breaches, but said voters may file an affidavit in court showing details of an alleged violation, which will cost $300.