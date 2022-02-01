Manitoba premier apologizes for failing to follow rules in disclosure of $31.2M in property sales
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson admits she failed to follow conflict of interest rules around the disclosure of more than $31.2 million in sales of properties, and is apologizing for her error.
The violation of Manitoba's conflict of interest rules came following the sales of three properties by the McDonald Grain Company. Documents from the Manitoba Companies Office identify Stefanson as holding 20 per cent of the voting shares in the company.
McDonald Grain Company sold Drury Manor Apartments at 1833 Pembina Highway for $22.5 million, and The Ritz apartments at 859 Grosvenor Avenue for $7 million in 2019. And in 2016, the company sold a storage facility at 351 Saulteaux Crescent for $1.7 million.
Politicians in Manitoba, according to the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Conflict of Interest Act, are required to disclose any acquisition or disposal of assets within 30 days – something Stefanson confirmed she failed to do for these sales.
"What was not filled out was Form 2 which says you must disclose within 30 days of any disposition of assets. My mistake was not disclosing within the 30-day requirement," Stefanson told CTV News in a pre-written statement.
"I apologize to Manitobans for my error in not filing my Form 2 and disclosing the sale of these assets within the 30-day timeline."
Stefanson said the sales of these properties have been fully disclosed and confirmed by the Conflict of Interest Commissioner.
"I would like to thank the commissioner for taking the time to speak with me on this issue, I have subsequently learned that to ensure all of my personal assets are properly disclosed I also have to file the disclosure of a purchase of a mutual fund made in November of 2021," the premier said. "This disclosure has now been filed."
In a letter to Manitoba's Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Mark Wasyliw, Manitoba NDP's finance critic, requested the commissioner issue an opinion on the matter, saying it concerns the ability of Manitobans to trust their leaders are following the law.
"It is of the utmost importance for the elected leaders of our province to be transparent about their business transactions, as required by law, as those transactions can impact and influence their public decision-making," Wasyliw said in the letter.
"And it is important that elected leaders be accountable for their actions when they violate the law."
In a letter of response, the commissioner declined Wasyliw's request for an opinion, saying it relates to another member's obligations and not his own.
The commissioner said the act does not give the commissioner power to investigate alleged breaches, but said voters may file an affidavit in court showing details of an alleged violation, which will cost $300.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing.
Feds dismiss suggestion they should 'step in' as trucker convoy protests continue
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is dismissing a suggestion from one Ottawa city councillor that it's time for the federal government and RCMP to 'step in' to secure the downtown core, as the trucker convoy protests continue.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership as early as Wednesday.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's GDP since legalization: report
A new report says cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and $13.3 billion to Ontario's since recreational pot was legalized in October 2018.
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
Regina
-
661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370
Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
-
NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment
The National Football League is providing more than US$500,000 to a University of Regina researcher who is studying the effects of cannabinoids for concussion treatment and pain management.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Saskatoon
-
'Really shaken up': Saskatoon area communities offer refuge for drivers caught in blizzard
As a fierce winter storm system brought Saskatoon area highways to a standstill, communities outside the city served as a refuge for stranded drivers.
-
Saskatoon police responded to more than two dozen crashes in Monday's blizzard
Saskatoon Police Service was called to 25 collisions during Monday’s blizzard.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
-
Young Sault trio charged after being rescued inside old hospital
Three teenagers in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with trespassing at an old hospital site after getting lost and needing to be rescued, police say.
-
Sudbury farm animals helping reduce landfill waste
Loop Resource, a Canada-wide initiative, is helping to connect local grocery stores with local farmers ensuring that extra food ends up as livestock feed instead of in the garbage.
Edmonton
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
LIVE @ 4:30
LIVE @ 4:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give provincial update
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
-
Toronto considers new tax for homeowners to help curb soaring house prices
Toronto will consider asking the Ontario government to introduce new tax as it continues to look for new ways to rein in the city's soaring home prices.
-
One Ontario hospital opposed vaccine mandate, letters to Doug Ford reveal
Documents show that one hospital out of dozens that wrote to Ontario Premier Doug Ford over a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate opposed the idea.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
'How could this happen?': Tearful testimony from witness who struck Calgary officer dragged by suspect vehicle
A witness who accidentally ran over Sgt. Andrew Harnett after the officer had been dragged by another vehicle for hundreds of metres, broke down in tears at a first-degree murder trial today.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Major Quebec construction union says it will not fund a convoy against health measures
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against the sanitary measures related to COVID-19, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to go down
Quebec is seeing a drop in ongoing COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 36 fewer patients in hospital as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of beds currently occupied to 2,852.
Ottawa
-
Ontario premier to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa: 'Move on'
Ontario's premier says the protesters causing ongoing gridlock in downtown Ottawa have been heard, and they should "let the people of Ottawa get back to their lives."
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Multi-day snowfall event' to dump 20 cm on Ottawa by Friday
The Ottawa region could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday, with a mix of winter weather expected in the capital over the next few days.
-
Driver seriously hurt in Ottawa hit-and-run
Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in which a 17-year-old driver struck another car, then got into a nearby vehicle to flee the scene.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Kitchener
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
Region of Waterloo COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 9 more in hospital
Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo region, local health officials reported in a daily update Tuesday.
-
Minor sports resume throughout Waterloo Region
As of Monday, COVID-19 restrictions have eased across the province, and local minor athletes can finally return to the ice, court and field across Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials
B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, the day after the province reached another record high for hospitalizations related to the disease.
-
Man recently charged with sexually assaulting minor wanted after going missing with 2 teen daughters: RCMP
B.C. Mounties say they're looking for a man recently charged with sexual offences after he reportedly went missing with his two teen daughters.
-
At least $70M spent on COVID-19 PCR lab tests in B.C.
The provincial government has spent at least $70 million on laboratory tests of swabs to confirm COVID-19 infection in British Columbians.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the province's battle with COVID-19.
-
NEW
NEW | 'It's very, very sad': Daughter says she was called to Victoria hospital to feed mother due to staffing shortage
Helen Bell got what she describes as an alarming phone call from a nurse at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital on Monday, asking her family to feed her mother because the hospital was too short staffed to do so.
-
Firefighters protect vintage cars while dousing house fire in Saanich
A house fire in Saanich could have been much worse had it not been for an observant neighbour and the quick action of the Saanich Fire Department.