WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Wednesday morning regarding damage prevention and climate resiliency projects.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, the premier announced the province is distributing $120 million to people who have been working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes cashiers, paramedics, security guards, and nurses.

Pallister noted this could help approximately 100,000 of Manitoba’s workers.

Manitobans can submit an online application for the payment beginning today.

A full list of eligible positions can be found online.

