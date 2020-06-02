WINNIPEG -- The province has announced that it will be distributing $120 million to Manitobans who have been working on the front lines during COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister made the Risk Recognition Program announcement on Tuesday morning.

The list of eligible positions includes:

store shelf stockers

retail salespersons;

cashiers;

cooks;

security guards;

light-duty cleaners in retail facilities;

early childhood educators;

licensed home-based child-care providers;

family violence shelter workers;

social workers;

nurses and nurse practitioners;

paramedics;

health-care aides;

community services workers (including personal care homes, home care, public health, mental health and addictions);

direct service workers for adults and children with disabilities;

law enforcement (including Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police Service and RCMP);

correctional officers;

long-distance truck drivers, and;

bus drivers.

The entire list of eligible positions is on the province's website.

The premier said a group of 15 unions, business community leaders, and critical service providers submitted feedback and eventually voted on a final program.

People will be able to submit an online application starting on June 3 and the application deadline is June 18.

Pallister said this could help around 100,000 workers in the province.

He added that he isn't completely sure how much each person could get but he is guessing around $1,000 each.

"It depends on the signup and really, that is the key," Pallister said, adding if fewer people sign up, those who do register could get more money.

The payment will be available to employees who worked on a part-time and full-time basis from March 20 until May 29 and who worked a minimum of 200 cumulative hours or could have worked but were required to self-isolate because of public health orders.

They also must have a total pre-tax employment income of less than $6,250 during that period and they cannot be enrolled in the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

"It's an income-tested benefit, it's designed for middle and lower-income people," said Pallister, adding that the goal is everyone who applies will get money.