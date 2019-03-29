

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Provincial Court held its first Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) docket Thursday.

According to the Canada FASD Research Network, the disorder affects the body and brain, causing life-long impacts on physical and cognitive development, social and emotional functioning, and behavior.

People with FASD are at an increased risk for negative life outcomes, including trouble with school and work, mental health and substance abuse issues, and involvement with the legal system.

The goal of the court is to ensure a judge can properly consider to what extent, if at all, the effects of FASD have contributed to the accused’s criminal behaviour.

The docket will be held every Thursday afternoon, alternating between youth and adult cases.

Another docket for youth in custody will be held at the Manitoba Youth Centre every Thursday morning starting April 4.

The court will receive medical information with specifics of the person’s FASD diagnosis.

The judge will determine the appropriate sentence in all of the circumstances.

READ MORE: New court to use judges with understanding of FASD