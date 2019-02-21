

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP has named a new commanding officer.

RCMP said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy began her new role on Feb. 13.

MacLatchy comes to Manitoba from Ottawa, where she served as the director of parliamentary protective service where she oversaw the physical security mandate for the Parliament of Canada.

The Mounties say MacLatchy is originally from Nova Scotia, and spent her late teenage years in Ontario, where she would eventually graduate from Carleton University in Ottawa.

In 1988, she was sworn in as a regular member of the RCMP, fulfilling a childhood dream.

RCMP say MacLatchy has worked in several roles across Canada, and even served as the security liaison officer for Team Canada at both the Olympics and Paralympics in Athens, Torino, and Beijing, as well at the Pan Am Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In her new role as the commanding officer, MacLatchy will be responsible for more than 1,000 regular RCMP members and 500 civilian and public service employees serving 80 detachments across the province.