WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP find missing teen

RCMP
Share

RCMP say a missing 15-year-old girl has been located.

The teen was reported missing from The Pas on Monday after not being seen since Sunday night.

On Tuesday, RCMP said the girl was found safe, and thanked the public for their help.

The teen’s name and photo have been removed as she is a minor.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News