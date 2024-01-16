Manitoba RCMP investigating Swan River homicide

WINNIPEG
    The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a fatal stabbing in Swan River over the weekend.

    Mounties responded to the incident, which took place on Main Street, around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

    A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

    Swan River RCMP and the Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

