Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., RCMP from Ste Rose du Lac responded to a report of a deceased male on Road 84 West in the RM of McCreary. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man had died from what appeared to be a "self-inflicted wound."

Officers were then asked to do a well-being check on a 37-year-old woman. When they arrived at her home, she was not found.

RCMP said officers went to a nearby home to look for the woman and when they arrived the bodies of a 66-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were found in the home. RCMP is investigating their deaths as homicides.

At 1 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was found safe and taken to hospital as a precaution, RCMP said.

"This is another absolute tragedy here today in Manitoba," said Staff Sgt. Richard Sherring with the Manitoba RCMP's major crimes unit. "Our thoughts are with all those affected."

RCMP noted all of the people involved in the incident are known to each other and the incidents are related.

Investigators aren't looking for any other suspects.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate, and more information is expected to be released next week.

McCreary is located 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.