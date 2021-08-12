WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a video from 2019 in which an officer’s knee appears to be on a man’s neck at the Winnipeg airport and have notified Manitoba’s police watchdog.

“Hearing a man clearly informing police officers that he cannot breathe is all too present in our collective consciousness,” said assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer with the Manitoba RCMP, in a statement.

“Let me be very clear, the RCMP does not teach nor endorse any technique where RCMP officers place a knee on the head or neck.”

MacLatchy explained when a suspect is on the ground, officers can place a knee on their upper body to gain control. However, in this technique, officers are taught to place their knee below the shoulder blade.

RCMP notes the video was presented in court and released by the media, adding that it was presented without the Crown or RCMP being notified. RCMP was made aware of the video on Aug. 11.

THE INCIDENT

Mounties said they are providing as much context as they can about the Aug. 1, 2019 incident, recognizing that the case is before the courts. The court has also ordered the release of unedited surveillance video from the airport.

RCMP officers were called to the incident in front of the terminal building, due to a report that an allegedly intoxicated man assaulted a member of the public.

When Mounties got to the scene, they attempted to de-escalate the situation without using force. RCMP said that the suspect was not cooperating and became “combative,” adding that he hit an officer in the face.

After a short fight, RCMP arrested the man, who was placed in handcuffs. Officers allege the suspect then kicked the arresting officer in the groin and thigh area. Mounties note the officers then took the individual to the ground “at which point the officer appears to place his knee to the individual’s neck.”

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to assault a police officer,” MacLatchy said.

“Our officers responded to assist a member of the public who reported being assaulted, and they were assaulted in turn. This is a difficult situation for any police officer to deal with. However, a knee to the neck is not the response for which our officers are trained, and this incident needs to be further examined.

RCMP said they have referred the incident to Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit. Mounties are also conducting an internal review of the officer’s actions.

None of the charges in this case have been proven in court.

This is a developing story. More details to come.