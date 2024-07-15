WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba ends after two months

    The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been taken down after standing for two months. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been taken down after standing for two months. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    WINNIPEG -

    A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been dismantled more than two months after it was set up.

    Tents and other items have been removed from an open, grassy area on the campus in south Winnipeg, and university officials say the protesters left peacefully.

    The university had threatened legal action if the encampment remained beyond Monday morning.

    The protesters set up on May 7, at a time when many schools in Canada saw protests against Israel's actions in Gaza.

    The protesters gave the University of Manitoba a list of demands that included a boycott of Israeli institutions implicated in human rights violations.

    University administration said last week it had met with protesters, provided a response to their concerns and gave them a deadline to remove the camp.

    "Encampment participants have peacefully dismantled the encampment," the university said in a statement.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

