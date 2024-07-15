Winnipeg Folk Fest smashes attendance record

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is celebrating a record-breaking year for 2024.

The 49th edition of the festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, drew 76,500 people to Birds Hill Provincial Park over four days, breaking the record set in 2019, where 76,000 people attended. The festival noted in a news release that it had sold out of four day festival passes and four day camping tickets.

Last year’s festival welcomed 74,500 music fans to the park.

A statement from the Folk Festival noted attendees had to deal with intense heat over the weekend and several pauses due to lightning and storm activity, though many of the artists were able to pick up and resume their sets.

Performers at this year’s festival included Killer Mike, Lucinda Williams, Mt. Joy and Orville Peck, who closed the festival Sunday.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival returns for its milestone 50th edition July 10-13, 2025.