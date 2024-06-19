WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP locate pair of missing teens

    rcmp
    A pair of missing teenagers have been safely located.

    Police say a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl have been found.

    Mounties learned of the disappearance of the teens on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

    At the time, RCMP said two missing teens may have been in the town of Minnedosa or surrounding areas.

    Police are thanking the public for its assistance.

