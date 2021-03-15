WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old girl was grabbed by the waist while walking home in Killarney, Man.

Mounties said the assault took place around 9:35 p.m. on March 13, when the victim was walking on Fletcher Street, between Clark and Williams Avenues.

Officers allege an unknown man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the waist, turned her around and attempted to unzip her jacket.

Police said the 13-year-old girl fought back and managed to get away. She got back home with no physical injuries.

Officers describe the suspect as about six-foot-four and muscular. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, and a blue medical facemask.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call 204-523-4820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477