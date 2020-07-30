WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will release its school reopening plan on Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The province initially announced it would close down schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March. Schools ultimately shifted to an online learning format for the rest of the school year.

Then in June, the province revealed students would be returning to school after Labour Day.

On Thursday, the province will also provide an update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 cases. To date, there have been 407 cases of the virus in the province since March.

This is a developing story, more details to come.