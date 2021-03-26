WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has reported 46 new cases of the B.1.1.7. variant on Friday.

The variant cases include 44 from the Winnipeg health region and two from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region. This brings the total number of B.1.1.7. variant cases in Manitoba to 109.

No new cases of the B.1.351 variant were reported, leaving the total at 14.

The province said these cases bring the total number of variant cases in Manitoba to 123.

Along with the cases, the province reported three deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths included two men in their 70s – one from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and one from Winnipeg – and a man in his 60s from the Northern Health Region.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba is 932.

The province said 116 new cases were also reported on Friday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 33,810; however, two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

Friday's cases include 55 cases in the Northern Health Region and 51 cases in Winnipeg.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region reported two cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region reported three cases, and the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region reported five cases.

This brings the five-day test positivity rate to 4.4 per cent provincially and 3.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More to come.