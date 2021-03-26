WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s latest round of relaxed public health restrictions has officially taken effect across the province.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the province would be staying at Code Red or the critical level on the pandemic response system, largely due to concerns surrounding variants of concern.

Pallister and Roussin also announced the province would only be making minor changes to the public health orders, which include:

Increasing gathering limits at outdoor public places to 25 people;

Increasing gatherings limits at weddings and funerals to 25 people;

Keeping capacity limits at retail stores at 50 per cent, but expanding in-store limits to a 500-person capacity, whichever is lower; and

Relaxing restrictions at drive-in events to allow people to leave their vehicles while they are still following public health measures.

These changes came into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and expire on April 15.

The province said it would look at the further loosening of restrictions after spring break, Passover and Easter.