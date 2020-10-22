WINNIPEG -- In one of the deadliest days of the pandemic in Manitoba yet, health officials have announced four more people have died of COVID-19.

These most recent deaths include a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, which are both linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place long-term care home in Winnipeg. The province also announced the deaths of a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg region and a man in his 80s from the Interlake-Eastern region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said these deaths are all previously announced cases.

As of Thursday, Manitoba’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 47.

Roussin also announced another jump in COVID-19 cases, with 147 new cases identified as of Thursday morning.

These cases include:

seven cases in Prairie Mountain Health region;

10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

10 cases in the Northern health region;

33 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

87 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate has jumped to 5.6 per cent – the highest it has ever been in the province. Since March, the province has seen a total of 3,773 cases.

This is a developing story. More to come.