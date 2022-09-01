Manitoba reports increase in COVID-19 cases

Manitoba has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, along with 10 more COVID-19 deaths.

According to the weekly COVID-19 surveillance report, from Aug. 21 to 27 there were 622 laboratory-confirmed cases – nearly 150 more cases than what was reported in the previous week.

Ten deaths were added to the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, bringing it to 2,115.

The province said along with this, severe outcomes associated with COVID-19 infection also increased compared to the previous week.

There were 67 people admitted to hospital (up from the 60 admitted the week prior) including nine people who were admitted into the intensive care unit (up from the eight people admitted the previous week).

The province also reported 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities during the week – however, the province does not provide a breakdown of where the outbreaks occurred.

While there were increases, the province said wastewater surveillance data shows ongoing COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg by Aug. 16, but a decrease has been seen since late July.

The weekly test positivity rate dropped slightly to 22.1 per cent.

As of Aug. 27, the province said 83.1 per cent of Manitobans five years old and up have been fully vaccinated, while 55.7 per cent of residents 18 and up have rolled up their sleeves for at least one booster shot.