WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has reported 167 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified over the past two days, along with four more deaths connected to the virus.

On Tuesday, the province reported the new cases, which included 71 cases from Monday and 96 cases Tuesday, according to Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer. No COVID-19 information was released by the province on Monday due to the Louis Riel Day holiday.

The cases from Monday and Tuesday include:

13 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region;

93 cases in the Northern health region;

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

eight cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

51 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,932, though one was removed due to a data correction.

Along with the cases, the province reported four deaths – all of which happened in the Winnipeg region. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 875.

This is a developing story. More to come.