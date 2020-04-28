WINNIPEG -- Two men and a woman from Manitoba face charges following a drug seizure by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

According to a news release from the OPP, the seizure happened Apr. 25 during a traffic stop on Highway 17 near Vermillion Bay, On.

As a result of the traffic stop and further investigation, officers found about 15 grams of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.

Kristopher Ranville, 40 of Dauphin, Man., Joseph Liew, 34 of Winnipeg, and Janine Desjarlais, 32, also of Winnipeg, have each been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges have not been tested in court. The three accused are to appear in a Dryden, On. court on July 20.