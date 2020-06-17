WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has released its plan for the third phase of reopening the province, which raises group size limits, eases travel restrictions, and removes restaurant capacity limits.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister released the finalized plan for Phase Three, which will come into effect on June 21. This comes less than a week after the province released the draft plan.

"There is a lot to take into consideration when we restore our services safely," Pallister said. "I want to say thanks to the tens of thousands of Manitobans who have given us advice, shared their thoughts, and provided us with feedback as we move very carefully into our phased approach of economic and pandemic recovery."

Pallister said for businesses and services that are required to remain closed in the third phase, such as movie theatres, the province will monitor the progress of the third phase before making any decisions.

He said it will be at least a month for the province to understand the effects of Phase Three.

Pallister said if public health deteriorates or the guidelines laid out in the plan are not sufficient, Phase Three could be paused and previous measures could be reintroduced.

INCREASE TO GROUP SIZE AND PUBLIC GATHERINGS

Under the new plan, group sizes will be increased to 50 people at indoor gatherings, and 100 people at outdoor gatherings. This applies for social gatherings, worship, weddings and funerals, powwows and other Indigenous spiritual and cultural events.

The maximum capacity of 300 people has been removed at any site, as long as the gathering can be physically distanced and divided into subgroups of 50 or fewer people indoors, and 100 or fewer people outdoors, to a maximum of 30 per cent of the usual capacity.

People gathering at these events are advised to physically distance themselves from people outside of their household, except for brief exchanges.

The province said it recognizes that peaceful public rallies may take place, and, if they do, participants can use medical or non-medical masks and practice physical distancing.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN MANITOBA EASED

As of June 21, people traveling from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, as well as people living in the area of northwestern Ontario, west of Terrace Bay, can visit Manitoba without having to self-isolate for 14 days if they are not showing symptoms and have no known exposure to COVID-19.

People from these provinces and territories are also allowed to travel directly to parks, campgrounds, cabins, lodges and resorts north of the 53rd parallel in Manitoba.

Anyone travelling to northern Manitoba must continue to respect restrictions put in place by local communities and First Nations.

People coming from other provinces in Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

CAPACITY LIMITS FOR RESTAURANTS REMOVED

The province said restaurants, bars, beverage rooms, brew pubs, microbreweries and distilleries can fully open patios and indoor spaces, as long as tables and seating is arranged so there is temporary or physical barriers, or two metres of separation between the people sitting at different tables.

The province said standing service is not allowed and dance floors are to remain closed. These businesses must also implement measures to make sure people who are not seated are still able to maintain a separation of at least two metres from others.

OTHER CHANGES IN THE THIRD PHASE PLAN

Other changes that are detailed in the third phase draft plan include:

Occupancy limits for retail businesses are removed as long as they can implement physical distancing measures;

Permanent outdoor amusement parks can reopen at 50 per cent of the site's usual capacity. Temporary amusement parks are not allowed to operate in Phase Three;

The maximum number of children allowed in groups at day camps has been increased to 50. Choirs, band camps and musical theatre activities will not be allowed, as singing has a higher risk of transmission of the virus than speaking. Overnight day camps are not allowed to operate in Phase Three;

Professional sports teams and their employees or affiliates can enter Manitoba without self-isolation, as long as they self-isolated for 14 days prior to arriving in the province;

Daycare and child-care centres can return to their regular licensed capacity;

The number of golfers per group has increased to four, and the number of people allowed in one golf cart is two. Two people can also be in small fishing boats and pleasure crafts.

Manitobans are still able to give input on the third phase, as well as ongoing plans to reopen Manitoba schools by visiting Engage MB. The online surveys will be open until June 21.

You can read the full plan below: