WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop

    a map showing the location of CentrePort Canada Way and the Perimeter Highway near Sturgeon Road. a map showing the location of CentrePort Canada Way and the Perimeter Highway near Sturgeon Road.
    Share

    Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.

    According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), RCMP officers tried to stop a Honda Civic on CentrePort Canada Way being driven at 107 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

    "The officer activated emergency lights, but the car failed to pull over and increased its speed," the IIU said. "The car continued westbound at a high rate of speed through the intersection of CentrePort Canada Way and Sturgeon Road, running a red light and colliding with a semi-truck and trailer."

    Winnipeg police also responded to the scene.

    The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The IIU is investigating since the crash caused a death.

    Witnesses or people with video footage are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News