Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), RCMP officers tried to stop a Honda Civic on CentrePort Canada Way being driven at 107 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

"The officer activated emergency lights, but the car failed to pull over and increased its speed," the IIU said. "The car continued westbound at a high rate of speed through the intersection of CentrePort Canada Way and Sturgeon Road, running a red light and colliding with a semi-truck and trailer."

Winnipeg police also responded to the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The IIU is investigating since the crash caused a death.

Witnesses or people with video footage are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.