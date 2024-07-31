Manitoba's student aid shelter allowances to better reflect housing costs

The Manitoba government is taking steps to make housing more affordable for post-secondary students by updating the rate used to determine the student aid shelter allowance.

On Wednesday, Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable announced that beginning next month, shelter allowances will better reflect housing and rental costs.

The province notes that shelter allowances are used to calculate Manitoba Student Aid applicants’ expenses, based on their location and living situation. The information is used to determine the amount of funding provided to recipients.

"Our government is lowering costs for students, so there are fewer barriers for Manitobans pursuing post-secondary education and training," Cable said in a news release.

"We're making sure that allowances for housing through student aid are calculated based on what housing actually costs, instead of using outdated data that shortchanged students who need it most."

The province notes that starting on Aug. 1, shelter allowances will be aligned with the 2022 Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) rental data. To date, they’ve used the 1998 CMHC rental rates and updated them annually based on the Consumer Price Index inflation rate.

"With the rising cost of everything, additional funds towards accommodation costs will be a great help to students," said Carla Loewen, director of the Indigenous Student Centre at the University of Manitoba.

"For Indigenous students who have never lived in the city before, navigating the cost of living can be challenging and daunting at first. Additional student aid will help with managing financial needs. This is a much-needed and timely change and great news for students."

Manitoba Student Aid provides federal and provincial financial assistance to help with post-secondary education costs. It is available to Manitobans studying in and outside the province.