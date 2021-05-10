WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, Manitoba announced a number of new public health restrictions and changes to schools as the province has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Roussin announced changes to the public health orders that include closing gyms, museums, libraries and personal service businesses; closing restaurants, bars and patios for in-person dining; and limiting outdoor public gatherings from different households to five people.

The new set of restrictions came into effect on Sunday and will be in place until May 30.

Then on Sunday, Manitoba announced that schools in Winnipeg and Brandon will be shifting to remote learning starting on Wednesday. The period of mandatory remote learning is scheduled to end on May 30.

Over the weekend, health officials announced 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 – 488 on Saturday and 532 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 3,499 and the five-day test positivity rate to 10.9 per cent.

Manitoba also announced six more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 993.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 41,953 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Simon Stones.