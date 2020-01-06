WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's most popular coyote has been released back into the wild, after being hit by a car and then waking up in its back seat.

On Dec. 27, the coyote, while skittish at first, was quick to run back out into the wild after spending more than a month recovering. It's an ordeal that gained global attention.

At the end of November, Ed Boroditsky hit the coyote on his way to work. Finding it unconscious, he put it in the back seat of his car and went to work. When he came back, he found the coyote wide awake, sitting in the seat of his car.

READ MORE: Unconscious coyote wakes up in car after being hit by a vehicle

"This story went pretty global. (The coyote) is certainly our most popular patient of 2019," said Zoe Nakata, the executive director of the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, the rescue that has been caring for the coyote.

"That last step when you get to see them run off in the distance like you do in the video. It's very heartwarming and it's a very rewarding experience for our team."

Our Coyote patient has completed her recovery and has been released back to nature!



Thank you to everyone who donated to her care! pic.twitter.com/v3MdU6SH4J — Wildlife Haven Rehab (@WildlifeHaven) January 6, 2020

Nakata told CTV News Winnipeg the coyote's story resonated with people around the world, with some calling in with donations as far as Germany and Alaska. The coyote's recovery cost about $500.

- with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen