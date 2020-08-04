WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a news conference from the Manitoba Legislature Tuesday afternoon.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said there have been 442 COVID-19 cases since early March.

There were 27 cases over the long weekend. Of those cases, 10 are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, two are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 12 cases come from the Southern Health Region and three new cases came from the Winnipeg Health Region.

Siragusa said of the new cases over the weekend, none are related to community contact and they all come from either a close contact or travel.

The current test positivity rate is 0.46 per cent.

One case was removed on Monday as Siragusa said it was a duplicate and from another jurisdiction.

There are currently nine people in hospital, four of which are in intensive care. There are 94 active cases and 341 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at eight.

Over the long weekend, thousands of tests were performed each day, with 1,803 being completed on Friday, 1,354 on Saturday, 1,090 on Sunday, and 1,034 on Monday. There are now a total of 93,995 tests completed since early February.

Siragusa also announced that two community drive-thru testing sites are going to remain open in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. The testing site in Killarney at the Tri-Lake Health Centre at 86 Ellice Drive and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thursday.

The other site at the Russell EMS Building at 426 Alexandria Avenue South will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.