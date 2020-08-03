WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising that seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 442.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Tuesday due to the holiday weekend.

According to Friday's numbers, six people are hospitalized, with five people in intensive care. The province also reported 70 active cases. Those numbers do not include the 27 new cases announced over the long weekend.

The Northwestern Health Unit said an individual in the Sioux Lookout area whose primary residence is outside of the NWHU catchment area has contracted the virus. A contact investigation is currently underway.

Several Steinbach businesses have also closed after having staff test positive for the virus. This is prompting some restaurants to close their doors as a precaution.

On Friday, the province reported 337 people have now recovered from the virus as of Friday. The total number of deaths in Manitoba remains at eight.

Almost 90,000 laboratory tests have been administered since February. Manitoba's current five-day test positivity rate is 0.40 per cent.