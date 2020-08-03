WINNIPEG -- A recent spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing some Steinbach businesses with infected staff members to close and prompting others to close preemptively.

Steinbach Credit Union has closed a branch to deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"At this time, we have cleaning crews working to sanitize the branch," reads a statement from the bank. "The Steinbach branch will be ready for business on Tuesday morning."

The credit union is just the latest in a string of business closures due to COVID-19.

A Canadian Tire is closed in Steinbach for "cleaning," according to a sign on the store's door.

A spokesperson for the company did not confirm a case COVID-19 but said the store would close for cleaning if a case was there.

"If an employee at one of our stores has been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, we support the employee in following Public Health's recommendations," said the spokesperson. "The store would close and undergo a deep-clean and sanitization, over and above the current enhanced cleaning measures, to ensure the continued safety of our employees and customers."

A Smitty's was the first of several businesses to close in the city over the long weekend.

A part-time server tested positive for the virus. A Smitty's spokesperson said she was asymptomatic at the time.

All staff are being tested and the restaurant will remain closed for disinfection.

A Boston Pizza in Steinbach also shut its doors because of a staff member with COVID-19.

According to the chain's website the restaurant is closed until August 7.

The closures and cases have the city's administration looking into whether additional health measures need to be put in place.

"We will look to [Manitoba Health] to see if there are some policy changes we need to make, or what we need to do, what's our next step," said Earl Funk, the mayor of Steinbach. "I've already had some conversations with our MLA, and he's just advised me that our best avenue to go down is to contact Manitoba Health and have a discussion with them."

On Saturday, the province announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A spokesperson for the province told CTV News that more information will be made available if public health officials deems there to be a public health risk.

CLOSING FOR SAFETY

The health risk may be low but some restaurants are closing just to be safe, a move Funk calls responsible.

On Sunday, Bigg Smoak BBQ announced it is closing out of an abundance of caution.

The decision to close comes after the owner noticed many regular customers who frequent the closed Smitty's come in for Sunday brunch.

The restaurant is closing for four to five days while the staff gets tested.

The owners are stressing that no one at the restaurant has tested positive for the virus.

Golden Fried Burgers and Fries also decided to close its doors amid the growing number of cases.

"Eh there folks, since we have a few COVID cases in our area, we feel it is our responsibility to take precautionary measures and close for a time," reads a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The province is expected to release more info on the COVID-19 cases announced over the long weekend on Tuesday.

-With files from CTV's Mike Arsenault