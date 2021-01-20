WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba ski resort is closed for the rest of the month after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice on Asessippi Resort’s website, the ski area and resort will be closed from Jan. 18 through Feb. 1.

The ski resort, located in Inglis, Man., notes that the risk of exposure is considered low and that Public Health didn’t say the facility needs to close or issue a public notice. However, Asessippi said it is “unthinkable” to not take these actions.

“All we care about is everyone’s health and safety,” the public notice reads.

“We would rather not be here at all than put our staff, our guests, and the public at risk and have thus decided to close for two weeks and issue this notice.”

The ski resort noted that since opening this year, the approach has been to go above and beyond the strict measures that are required.

It added that whenever public health orders have been implemented in Manitoba, the company has taken further steps to protect its staff and guests.

“We do not yet know whether the transmission is from cases within our local regional community or otherwise, and we all need to allow public health professionals the space, support, and opportunity to make that determination,” the ski resort said.

The public notice said that the infected staff member went home immediately after they realized they might have been symptomatic, and was tested and isolated within hours of this determination.

The Asessippi team is working with Public Health to minimize any risks and will go beyond what is recommended.

The resort said all staff members were notified.

Anyone with questions can contact Asessippi and anyone with pre-booked lifts between now and Feb. 1 will be refunded.