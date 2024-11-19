Reports of male armed with knife on U of M campus: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning the public about a male armed with a knife at the U of M campus.

In a media advisory, police said the reports indicate the male is at the Allen Building, located at 30 Sifton Rd.

According to a dangerous person alert sent to mobile devices, television and radio, the suspect is described as a Black male wearing black clothing.

If someone sees the suspect, they are being told to not approach and call 911.

There is a large police presence, and the public is asked to avoid the immediate area until further notice.

This is a developing story. More details to come.