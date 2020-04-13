WINNIPEG -- Online and distance learning courses for Manitoba students have become one step easier.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Monday the province partnered with both St. James-Assiniboia and Pembina Trails School Divisions to expand access to InformNet online courses.

“This resource offers full online courses and will expand to accommodate as many students as possible while they learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Goertzen.

It is an online high school operated by the two school divisions. It uses the Department of Education’s online learning management system. The department will act as a help desk and offer support for professional development. For teachers, there will also be assistance available by a support team with online teaching experience.

“This is just one of the online systems that allow Manitoba teachers to offer high-quality programs for students to learn and carry on with their studies during the 2019-20 school year,” said Goertzen.

Through the Brightspace platform, a total of 61 online courses are ready for students and teachers to use. Goertzen said they are glad school divisions and teachers are on board with the transition to online learning, with more than 400 teachers signed up for Brightspace.

The Manitoba Professional Learning Environment is another online resource and already has 1,300 educators signed up. In a press release to CTV, they said since schools shut down in March, over 1,200 teachers have joined. More French and French Immersion courses will be added to the 12 already available online.

The province said over 840 educators joined Online and Unplugged: Supporting Student Learning During COVID-19 – Suspended Classes, and Corona-virus: Appuyons nos élèves, partageons nos ressources!

These sites help teachers share ideas for remote learners.

Print-based modules are being generated to help those students without the internet or who may have no access to technology, said the province.