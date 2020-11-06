WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update Friday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after Manitoba reported four more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, both from Winnipeg and both linked to the Victoria Hospital outbreak. Another death, linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface, was a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg.

The fourth death was a woman in her 50s from the Southern Health Region.

This brings the death toll to 91 people in Manitoba.

Manitoba health officials also announced 427 new cases of COVID-19, which is the second-highest number of cases announced in a single day in the province.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate sits at 8.9 per cent, with Winnipeg’s at nine per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,177 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.