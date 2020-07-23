WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday as cases continue to rise.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen are set to speak at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This update comes one day after Roussin and Friesen participated in a telephone town hall, where Manitobans expressed their concerns and questions over the province’s Phase 4 reopening plan.

During the town hall, the worry over out-of-province travellers bringing COVID-19 cases into Manitoba, especially after Winnipeg was announced as the CFL hub city, was a main topic of discussion.

On Wednesday, health officials announced another eight cases of the virus, seven of which are on Hutterite colonies. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 374 and active cases to 49.

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is 1.12 per cent.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger