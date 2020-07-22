WINNIPEG -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Hutterite colonies continues to rise in Manitoba.

In a news release on Wednesday, provincial health officials announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 49.

Seven of these new cases are from Hutterite colonies.

"Recent case counts are reflective of an outbreak of cases in several Hutterite colonies as well as travel-related cases," the province said. "The investigations are ongoing. When completed, additional information will be provided as needed to inform people of any public health risks."

The province did say the new cases include:

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

A girl between the ages of one and nine in the Winnipeg health region;

Two women in their 50s in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

A man and woman in their 20s and a woman in her 50s in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province said the total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba since March is now at 374. There is currently one person in intensive care due to the virus.

So far, 318 people have recovered from COVID-19. Seven people have died from the virus.

Health officials said the current five-day test positivity rate is 1.12 per cent.

An additional 722 laboratory tests were performed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February to 78,283.