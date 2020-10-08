WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province, but at a different time than usual.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. The province noted that from now on, the Monday and Thursday news conferences will take place at this time.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the province reported three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s total to 27.

Health officials also warned against possible COVID-19 exposures at two Winnipeg schools: Ecole Charleswood School and St. John’s-Ravencourt.

The province also identified a cluster at Metropolitan Kiwanis Courts, which has been moved to the restricted level on the pandemic response system.

Since March, there have been 2,278 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.