WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Monday, Aug. 24 regarding the province’s plan to reopen schools.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be speaking at a news conference at 10 a.m. at Laidlaw School. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister announced masks will be mandatory in schools for students Grade 4 to 12.

Pallister said this decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and after listening to the input of thousands of Manitobans.

The province said it encourages students to bring their own masks to school, but will provide masks to those who need one.

Some of the other measures Manitoba schools are taking to keep kids safe include self-screening and physical distancing in classrooms.

Schools are set to reopen in September after closing down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri and Danton Unger.