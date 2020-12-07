WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at Manitoba’s Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, Manitoba reported 737 new cases of the virus – 354 on Saturday and 383 on Sunday.

The province also announced 33 more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 394.

Since March, there have been 18,806 cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 9,216 active cases and 9,195 recoveries,

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is at 13.6 per cent.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.