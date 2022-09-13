Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The Government of Manitoba says it will recognize Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II for non-essential government services and offices, but schools and child-care facilities will stay open.

In a news release Tuesday evening, Premier Heather Stefanson encouraged Manitobans to take a moment to reflect on the Queen and is encouraging schools to observe a moment of silence on Monday.

The province said all non-essential government services and offices will be closed for the day, however, schools and child-care facilities will remain open. It said the health-care system will also operate as usual.

It will not be a holiday for workers in provincially-regulated sectors as such a move would require legislative changes.

This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for federal government employees and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K.

In Manitoba, the province will be holding a 21-gun salute on the south grounds of the Legislative Building, along with a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds honouring the Queen's life.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

