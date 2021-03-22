WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor says more details about the province's public health orders and restrictions will be released on Tuesday.

During a news conference on Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said the province has been reviewing the results of the EngageMB.ca survey on potential eased restrictions.

"We're going to be out tomorrow to announce some of those specifics that we've decided on," Roussin said.

This comes after Roussin, along with Premier Brian Pallister, announced last week that they are considering moving the province to Code Orange.

This move would potentially include increased outdoor gathering limits, as well as allowing indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casinos and gaming centres to open at 25 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower.

Roussin said whichever direction the province goes will have to be done cautiously.

"Any openings still have to be accompanied by Manitobans continuing to follow the fundamentals," Roussin said.

"We have to keep our interactions down outside of our households, or we are going to see a third wave and that's going to compromise our ability to rapidly vaccinate Manitobans."

Roussin said there is a level of optimism moving forward into the spring and summer as the province's vaccine rollout continues.

He said the province is also cognizant of the impacts restrictions have on Manitobans.

"We always want to use that least restrictive means to obtain a goal because these restrictions themselves have health impacts," Roussin said.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen