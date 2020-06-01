WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials say, while no new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Monday, two cases that were identified last week have been linked to two truck drivers, while a third case was found in a temporary foreign worker.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, confirmed two cases were truck drivers that had multiple routes through the United States.

"Certainly it is important to know that these individuals took all the right action," he said. "They became symptomatic soon after returning, they were self-isolated and tested, and there is unlikely to be any significant contacts in the community in this regard."

On Sunday, one more positive COVID-19 test was confirmed in Manitoba. Roussin said the person who tested positive was a temporary foreign worker, but he said the worker also took all the appropriate actions, including self-isolation.

He said 18 other temporary foreign workers in the same establishment have not shown any symptoms of the virus, and are all being tested.

Roussin said public health is still following up with these individuals and more information may be released.

Roussin said because the number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is low, the major risk is importing the virus into the province.

Roussin said there are no cases in hospital or intensive care. There are 10 active cases of the virus, and 278 people have recovered. The total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 295.

On Sunday, 806 laboratory tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 44,692.

PHASE TWO OF REOPENING BEGINS IN MANITOBA

Roussin said Phase Two of reopening in Manitoba has started.

"Again, it is not that return to normal. We have a broad reopening, but with restrictions," he said.

"Manitobans are well aware of all the precautions that they take – washing their hands frequently, maintaining that physical distancing whenever possible, and very important going forward, very important to our success is staying home when you are ill."

He said Manitobans showing symptoms should be tested.