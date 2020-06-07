WINNIPEG -- Twin sisters from Headingley, Man. decided to celebrate their high school graduation in a unique way.

After putting on their caps and gowns - they hopped on a surfboard.

Brooke and Tatum Lambert are graduating from Sturgeon Heights Collegiate and wanted to do something special for grad since most of the usual celebrations were cancelled.

"We wanted to do something for grad because we aren't really having one," said one sister. "We thought it would be a good idea because we both enjoy it."

Teresa Lambert, the girls' mother, originally posted the video on Facebook.

While a little jealous, the girls' friends enjoyed the video.

"They all loved it," said the twins.

The pair said they've been wake surfing for about three years.