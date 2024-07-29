Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win

A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Split Lake local Carla Spence won the $1 million May 31 LOTTO MAX draw.

She said when you took her ticket to the store to get it checked, she was shocked by what she was told.

“He checked it at the terminal and said he couldn’t pay my prize—it was too big!” she said in a news release from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

“When I saw the amount, I was so overwhelmed!”

Spence said she’s going to take some time to process the win, but plans to buy a three-bedroom lakefront cabin on titled land.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet that I can do it—and just how much I won!” she said.

Spence bought her winning ticket from the Corner Deli in Thompson.