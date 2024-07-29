WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win

    Carla Spence of Split Lake won $1 million in the Lott Max draw on May 31, 2024 (Supplied photo) Carla Spence of Split Lake won $1 million in the Lott Max draw on May 31, 2024 (Supplied photo)
    Share

    A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.

    Split Lake local Carla Spence won the $1 million May 31 LOTTO MAX draw.

    She said when you took her ticket to the store to get it checked, she was shocked by what she was told.

    “He checked it at the terminal and said he couldn’t pay my prize—it was too big!” she said in a news release from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

    “When I saw the amount, I was so overwhelmed!”

    Spence said she’s going to take some time to process the win, but plans to buy a three-bedroom lakefront cabin on titled land.

    “It really hasn’t sunk in yet that I can do it—and just how much I won!” she said.

    Spence bought her winning ticket from the Corner Deli in Thompson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming

    Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold for the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday. This is Canada's second gold of the day and second of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News