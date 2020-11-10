WINNIPEG -- Manitobans said the most common locations they are seeing others break public health orders are grocery stores, private homes, and retail outlets, according to a new survey.

This information comes from the Manitoba government’s public engagement strategy launched on Nov. 1. The first week of this strategy focused on enforcement, awareness, and restrictions and involved a telephone town hall and survey.

The province said that 26,279 people participated in the town hall and 18,615 people answered the survey, which determined that awareness of public health orders is high.

Respondents said they are seeing the most problematic behaviours at grocery stores, private homes, and retail outlets, citing group gatherings larger than five people, not wearing a mask in indoor spaces, and not enforcing capacity limits as the main restrictions being broken.

The survey also asked Manitobans specific examples of places they’ve seen people break public health orders, and the province is sending these answers to the Public Health Enforcement Unit for review.

As for what enforcement should look like, the majority of people said education, warnings, and fines are all effective measures to ensure people comply with public health orders.

The survey then asked people if they thought a curfew would prevent gatherings, reduce contacts, and slow the spread of the disease.

The province said Manitobans are somewhat divided on this subject, but the majority did say they agree to some level that a 10 p.m. curfew would help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Respondents were also able to provide general comments on the survey and three themes emerged:

The comments were mixed when it came to implementing a curfew. Those in support of a curfew thought it would help reduce transmission, but those against the idea said it would create unnecessary worry and confusion; Respondent reported a desire for public health enforcement with fines imposed; and Manitobans would want curfew exemptions made for essential workers and on a case-by-case basis.

“Our government’s number one priority is protecting Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release.

“All Manitobans have a critical role to play in protecting themselves, their loved ones and their community. We are all in this together, and I look forward to continuing to hear from Manitobans, every step of the way, on how we can keep each other safe in the face of this pandemic.”

The next telephone town hall is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 12. It will focus on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System, its design, public health indicators, as well as some other considerations that factor into the response levels and sector-specific measures. People can sign up online to register.

A survey on Manitobans’ perceptions of COVID-19 is also open for submissions.